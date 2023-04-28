Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Putin exempts ‘friendly’ countries from Russian price cap response

By Reuters
epa07523672 Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO ) Board of Trustees at RGO headquarters in St. Petersburg, Russia, 23 April 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree exempting the current contracts with so-called “friendly” countries and companies from his ban on Russian oil sales imposed in response to price caps, according to the government’s website.

Putin in December signed a decree that banned the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 to nations that abide by the cap.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed to impose a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil from last Dec. 5 in response to Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

Putin on Friday signed amendments to his December decree to exempt current supply contracts with companies and nations who Russia does not consider “unfriendly”.

Russian oil production and exports have held up despite sanctions as the country has rerouted its oil exports to China and India from its traditional supply markets in Europe.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs
Next article
‘Govt to build multibillion-dollar refinery to meet energy needs’
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Energy

‘Govt to build multibillion-dollar refinery to meet energy needs’

Pakistan's Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Malik, on Friday announced the government's plan to build a new refinery to meet the country's energy...
Oil producers

Oil heads for another monthly decline as weak US data weighs

NBP earns pre-tax profit of Rs18.2 billion, 13.2% up YoY

Pakistan has the potential to add $60bn to economy with digital transformation

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.