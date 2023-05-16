KhazanaPay and PayFast partner for online payments

On the sideline of Dubai Fintech Summit 2023, KhazanaPay, the financial services division of Khazana Enterprise, a leading systems integrator and cloud services provider, has announced its partnership with trusted payment service provider, PayFast, to bring a new unified payment interface for online payments.

PayFast is a payment system operator that empowers businesses (such as e-commerce companies, freelancers, SMEs, and billing entities) to swiftly accept online payments from their customers. The payment gateway functions with the utmost security and is the first ever fintech to receive its commercial PSO/PSP license from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in 2021. By promoting digital payments from multiple means, such as cards, bank account numbers, and mobile wallets, PayFast aims to improve the average Pakistani’s financial independence and promote digitization nationwide.

Khazana leverages its expertise to offer innovative cloud computing, systems integration, managed services, software development, cyber security and business process outsourcing solutions to companies worldwide. Khazana has its offices located in Pakistan, Dubai, USA, China, and the Philippines.

Khazana has partnered with PayFast as an aggregator for multi-instrument acceptance on its platform including scheme cards, mobile wallets, and bank accounts. Its clients can now enjoy easy online payment acceptance and a wider range of flexibility with a Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The end-to-end payment journey will deliver a seamless customer experience and confidence from onboarding, integration, and settlement.

Speaking on the occasion of the signing, Mr. Arshad Raza, Chairman at PayFast stated: “Khazana shares our vision for a digitized Pakistan, and is doing tremendous work to tap into our nation’s IT potential. We’re delighted to have them as a partner and are excited to facilitate online payments on their platform.”

Mr. Adnan Ali, CEO at PayFast added, “Together, with Khazana, we can drive the digitization of payments in Pakistan and beyond! Our goal is to offer a seamless customer experience and to promote financial independence for businesses across industries– which will now be possible.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahsan Rasheed Khan, Chief Commercial Officer at Khazana said: “We are excited for this partnership with PayFast, the leading payment systems operator in Pakistan, aligned with the vision of KhazanaPay to provide a Unified Payment Interface across all channels to our customer segments with a focus on financial inclusion for each and every Pakistani by enabling digitization & automation of enterprise and government payments”.

