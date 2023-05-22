OGDCL to fuel Pakistan’s energy needs with new gas and oil production

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) is gearing up efforts to commence gas production of 10 Million Standard Cubic Feet per Day of gas and 1,000 barrels per day of oil from Wali exploration block, also known as the Bettani field, located in F.R. Laki, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from the next month of June 2023.

As per details, OGDCL, the leading Exploration and Production company in Pakistan, holds 100% working interest in the field and estimates the recoverable reserves to be approximately 13 million barrels of oil and 219 billion cubic feet of gas. This translates to an equivalent of 55 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOEs).

The early production facilities at Bettani-1 have been developed by OGDCL to expedite the commencement of gas and oil production from the field. The facility is expected to produce 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d) of gas and 1,000 barrels per day (BPD) of oil. Additional wells are being drilled in the area to fully tap into the field’s potential.

According to sources in the petroleum division, the gas produced from Bettani field will be tied into the SNGPL network in June 2023. This connection will allow for additional development potential of up to 50 MMscf/d. OGDCL’s aggressive installation of processing and production infrastructure in Baluchistan and KPK, particularly in Jhal Magsi and Bettani, will further facilitate the development of future exploratory discoveries in these regions.

OGDCL, already a market leader in gas production, is currently producing over 1,025 MMSCF/d of gas from its own and operated joint ventures fields. Major gas-producing fields for the company include Uch Gas Field, Qadirpur Gas Field, Kunnar Pasakhi Deep-Tando Allah Yar Gas Condensate Field, Nashpa Oil Field, and Sinjhoro Gas Condensate Field.

The sustainable and affordable supply of energy is crucial for the socio-economic development of Pakistan. OGDCL aims to prioritize development plans and expedite the monetization of discovered assets to meet the country’s energy needs and generate early cash flows for the company.

In its efforts to address the decline in gas production, OGDCL is implementing various measures such as drilling new wells, workovers, well interventions, and the installation of front-end compression. The company is also exploring price revisions and potential buyers for stranded fields. These initiatives align with OGDCL’s mission to introduce the latest technology and innovation for sustainable growth.

The addition of new development and exploratory wells, along with workovers, has enabled OGDCL to inject 1,628 MMSCF of gas into the production stream during the first nine months of the current fiscal year. The company’s exploratory efforts have resulted in three oil and gas discoveries, with an expected cumulative daily production potential of 3,007 barrels of oil and 2.7 MMscf of gas.

Furthermore, OGDCL has recently installed its fifth Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) at the Sono-7 well, contributing 2,000 BPD of oil and significantly enhancing the company’s hydrocarbon profile.

It is pertinent to mention here that OGDCL’s relentless efforts to address the decline in gas production and enhance national energy security reflect its commitment to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. Through a combination of strategic planning, technological advancements, and sustained investment, OGDCL strives to bolster the country’s energy sector and pave the way for sustainable growth and prosperity.