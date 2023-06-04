Why don’t we have phone plans in Pakistan?

Envision this: you’re yearning for a sleek new phone, but unlike the rest of the world, you can’t just snag it on a monthly plan. No, you and I are forced to confront the grim reality of coughing up the full price upfront, or settling for a dinosaur. It’s hard to shake off the nagging feeling that something’s amiss. Why are we being denied the same privileges as others?

The bitter truth is that our industry is caught in a paradoxical situation that echoes the notorious Prisoner’s Dilemma in game theory. This ageless enigma illustrates how rational choices can lead to catastrophic outcomes. It involves two prisoners, isolated and unable to communicate. They’re faced with a choice — cooperate or betray. Cooperation reaps the greatest reward, but betrayal is often chosen. Here’s the twist — acting in their own self-interests doesn’t produce the best outcome.