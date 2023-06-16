Provincial govt proposes allocation of Rs103b for counterterrorism dept

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has recommended allocating a substantial budget of Rs. 103 billion to enhance the capacity and capabilities of the Counter-terrorism Department (CTD) in the province. The proposed figure exceeds the previous CTD budgets for the province.

The proposal, included in the upcoming budget for the next fiscal year, aims to strengthen the efforts against terrorism. In addition to this allocation, the provincial government has suggested providing further financial support to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in the budget. Furthermore, there are plans to increase the risk allowances for the personnel of the provincial Police force.

However, alongside these recommendations, there are also suggestions to eliminate certain allowances. While the proposed budget for the next fiscal year allocates Rs. 103 billion for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, specific allowances are being considered for discontinuation.

The provincial budget for the upcoming fiscal year also includes proposals to improve service structures and provide additional benefits to police officers in tribal districts. Moreover, the budget includes provisions for the procurement of new bomb-proof vehicles and the implementation of enhanced security measures for the Police. The purchase of police vehicles will be prioritized across various districts. Additionally, the budget outlines the approval of over 3,000 appointments across different positions within the Police force.

The provincial government has recently approved a significant increase in the head money of 40 extremist leaders, raising the amount from Rs. 200,000 to 2.5mn rupees. According to media reports, the KP government also seeked an increase in its NFC share by 5% before the presentation of the federal budget.