Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

IMF board meetings schedule set without Pakistan

By INP

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board has issued meetings scheduled till June 29 without Pakistan as the ninth review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme still remains pending, sources said.

Pakistan has barely enough currency reserves to cover one month’s imports. It had hoped to have $1.1 billion of the funds released in November – but the IMF has insisted on a number of conditions before it makes any more disbursements.

Sources privy to the development said the IMF had to meet for the release of $1.1 billion tranche under the 9th review of the EFF programme which is expiring on June 30.

Pakistani authorities are optimistic that the fund will complete the ninth review before the deadline and the meeting for the release of the tranche to Pakistan can be summoned at any time.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his telephonic conversation with the IMF chief requested for the early completion of the 9th review for the release of the loan.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed dissatisfaction with Pakistan’s recently presented budget.

Policy talks are underway with Pakistan. However, the draft FY24 Budget ‘misses’ an opportunity to broaden the tax base in a more progressive way, Esther Perez Ruiz, the International Monetary Fund’s resident representative for Pakistan said.

Esther Perez Ruiz further added that the long list of new tax expenditures further reduces the fairness of the tax system and undercuts the resources needed for vulnerable recipients in the Benazir Income Support Programme.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Roadmap devised to reconstruct infrastructure destroyed by 2022 flood: Dar
INP
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -

Must Read

Headlines

Gold prices drop by Rs5,550 per tola for third week

Gold prices in the country eased by Rs5,550 (-2.44 percent) per tola last week, falling for the third straight week, while gold prices in...

Finance Ministry orders halt to executive allowance for AGP officers

Russia denies granting ‘special’ oil discount to Pakistan

Abbasi quits ECC over Azerbaijan LNG Deal

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami - Joint Editor: Yousaf Nizami - Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi I Sabina Qazi - Sub-Editors: Mariam Zermina | Basit Munawar - Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz - Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel - Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Shahab Omer l Ghulam Abbass l Ahmad Ahmadani l Shehzad Paracha l Aziz Buneri | Daniyal Ahmad | Asad Kamran - Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Zufiqar Butt (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb) -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.