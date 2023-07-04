Sign inSubscribe
Govt approves appointment of Hassan Raza as Managing Director Pak-China Investment Company

By Profit Report

Islamabad: The Federal government has approved the appointment of Hassan Raza as Managing Director Pak-China Investment Company Limited for a period of three years.

According to finance ministry notification dated 4th July, in pursuance of decision of the Federal Cabinet in Case No 306/Rule-19/2023 dated June 20, 2023, “the federal government is pleased to appoint Mr. Hassan Raza as Managing Director Pak-China Investment Company Limited with immediate effect, for a tenure of three years subject to fit and proper clearance from State Bank of Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to note that the finance ministry had recommended Hassan Raza’s name to the federal cabinet for the above mentioned position. Mr Raza is presently working with Silk Bank as Head Corporate Banking, SME and Special Assets.

Hassan Raza is a senior corporate banker with diversified banking experience both locally and internationally. Over his career, he has worked with various banks including Srandard Chartered, Bank of America, HBL and UBL.

It merits mention here that the government of Pakistan has established Joint Investment companies in collaboration with friendly countries on an equal shareholding basis.

These Joint Investment companies play an important role in the economic uplift of the country through infrastructure investment, asset management, project financing, and investment banking.

