The budget has snuck in an advance tax on the registration of electric vehicles 

According to the Finance Act 2023, electric vehicles (EVs) with a value of Rs 50 lakhs or more will be subject to an advance tax of 3% at the time of registration. This is because though the Act does not explicitly delineate tax rates for EVs, it does stipulate that vehicles devoid of engine capacity and possessing a value of Rs 50 lakhs or more will be taxed at a rate of 3%. This is a detail that might be overlooked by many when perusing the Finance Act if they are unfamiliar with the world of Pakistani automotives.

Mian Shoaib, Chairman of the All Pakistan Car Dealers and Importers Association, has expressed consternation about this new tax. He articulates, with palpable frustration, that “Excise departments throughout Pakistan determine registration fees for EVs based on the power of the battery in KWH. There is no justification for imposing a 3% advance tax on them.” He further adds, “On one hand, the government is incentivising EVs by imposing less customs duty, but on the other hand, levying this tax will escalate the cost for consumers. Ultimately, this will dissuade the usage of EVs.”

The intricacies of vehicle value determination

The value of a vehicle is ascertained by its import value, invoice value, or auction value, contingent upon whether it was imported, locally manufactured or assembled, or auctioned. In cases where the engine capacity is inapplicable and the value of the vehicle is Rs 50 lakhs or more, the tax rate will be 3% of the import value as augmented by customs duty, sales tax, and federal excise duty in case of imported vehicles or invoice value in case of locally manufactured or assembled vehicles

How much more expensive will our favourite electric cars get?

Needless to say, with the new 3% advance tax on EVs with a value of Rs 50 lakhs or more, some of the most coveted cars currently in Pakistan will be subject to the registration tax. Profit went ahead, and calculated it for some of the more widely available ones in Pakistan.

Make Model Ex-Factory Price Registration Tax BMW 7 Series i7 Rs 17.7 crore Rs 53.1 lakhs BMW iX3 M Sport Rs 9.9 crore Rs 29.7 lakhs Audi e-tron GT RS Rs 8.1 crore Rs 24.3 lakhs BMW iX xDrive50 Rs 7.6 crore Rs 22.8 lakhs BMW iX xDrive40 Rs 7.3 crore Rs 21.9 lakhs BMW i4 M50 Rs 6 crore Rs 18 lakhs Audi e-tron GT Standard Rs 5.8 crore Rs 17.4 lakhs BMW i4 eDrive40 Rs 5.1 crore Rs 15.3 lakhs Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Rs 5.1 crore Rs 15.3 lakhs Audi e-tron 50 Quattro Sportback Rs 4.4 crore Rs 13.2 lakhs Audi E-tron 50 Quattro Rs 4.3 crore Rs 12.9 lakhs

Why is the Government doubling down on vehicle registration taxes?

The government has introduced new rates for advance tax on vehicle registration as part of the revised budget ratified on June 26th. These are part of the staggering Rs 94.15 arab that the government plans to accrue through the Federal Board of Revenue this fiscal year. The revised rates for advance tax on vehicle registration for vehicles with combustible engines are as follows:

Engine Displacement Registration Up to 850cc Rs10,000 851cc to 1000cc Rs20,000 1001cc to 1300cc Rs25,000 1301cc to 1600cc Rs50,000 1601cc to 1800cc Rs1.5 lakh 1801cc to 2000cc Rs2 lakh 2001cc to 2500cc 6% of the value 2501cc to 3000cc 8% of the value Above 3000cc 10% of the value