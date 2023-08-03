MoF grants up to 35% Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced that the executive/supervisory staff of autonomous/semi-autonomous organisations and corporations will receive Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 of 30 percent and 35 percent.

The Finance Division issued a notification stating that following the approval of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023, civil servants in Basic Pay Scale Scheme (BPS) 1-16 would receive grant at 35 percent of their basic pay while civil servants in BPS 17-22 would receive grant at 30 percent of their basic pay with effect from July 2023. The same relief allowance will also apply to the employees of autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations that have adopted the federal government’s Basic Pay Scales Scheme entirely.

The above orders, however, are not applicable to those public sector corporations and autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies which have adopted different pay scales. For such organisations, the Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 at 30% and 35% of basic pay will be granted with the concurrence of the Standing Committee of Finance Division on the recommendations of the respective board of directors/governors. Additionally, the grant of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 will be dependent on the financial position of the organisation.

The notification further clarified that autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies and corporations would submit cases of their executive/supervisory staff (only) along with their respective boards’ recommendations to seek approval from the Finance Division for granting Adhoc Relief Allowance-2023 at 30% and 35% of basic pay, effective from 01-07-2023. Following the same procedure, this benefit will also be extended to the non-executive/non-supervisory staff of these organisations with approval from their board of directors/governors.

Furthermore, it is pertinent to point out that paragraph (h) of sub-rule (1) of rule 12 of the Rules of Business, 1973, provides that no Division shall without previous consultation with the Finance Division, authorise the issue of any orders which will involve a change in the terms and conditions of service of government servants, on their statutory rights and privileges, which have financial implications.

In addition to the above, the Supreme Court of Pakistan in its judgment in Civil Appeals No.1428 to 1436 of 2016 concluded that “The Rules of Business, 1973 are binding on the Government and a failure to follow them would lead to an order lacking any legal validity”.

In view of this position, it is binding upon all the administrative ministries/divisions of semi-autonomous, autonomous bodies/corporations to ensure that any changes in the pay, allowances and privileges of executive/ supervisory staff of the semi-autonomous, autonomous bodies/ corporations working under their administrative control, are processed in accordance with the Finance Division’s O.M. No.F.1(1)Imp/94, dated 26-6-1999.

Therefore, all ministries/divisions are requested to provide a list of autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies and corporations under their administrative control, along with details of their pay structure and whether they have sought the concurrence of the Finance Division for grant of Adhoc and other allowances, and their pay scales.