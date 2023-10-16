World Food Day 2023: Sunridge Foods is Committed to Leaving No One Behind

World Food Day is a global event celebrated every year on October 16th. This day is significant for raising awareness about the importance of food security, nutrition, and sustainable agriculture. This year’s World Food Day theme, “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind”, highlights the critical role that water plays in our food system and the need to ensure that everyone has access to safe and nutritious food.

Sunridge Foods is not just a food company; it’s a revolutionary force in the Pakistani food industry. With a pioneering spirit, Sunridge Foods is redefining the entire food production process, from cultivation to consumption. Our commitment to quality and sustainability is setting a new benchmark for the food industry in Pakistan.

The theme for World Food Day 2023 couldn’t be more pertinent in the context of Sunridge Foods’ mission. Water is at the core of agriculture and food production. It’s not just an essential resource; it’s a lifeline for billions of people worldwide. Sunridge Foods understands that the efficient and sustainable use of water is key to ensuring food security and nutrition for all. We are on the frontline in the battle against food insecurity and malnutrition in Pakistan. We have taken a multi-pronged approach, with a strong emphasis on educating farmers in sustainable water management techniques. We have collaborated with a network of over 1000 farmers, and diligently trained them in ecological farming practices, augmenting their productivity and fostering long-term, sustainable livelihoods.

We are continuously innovating our products and researching to bring the most innovative and healthy products to our consumers. We have gone beyond what is expected by becoming the first and only food company in Pakistan to employ the state-of-the-art Swiss PESA Mill, a technology that produces high-quality flour with zero human intervention. Our R&D team is constantly innovating to create exciting new products, such as our recent product, FiberFit Digestive Atta. This product is a testament to our commitment to providing nutritious food to our consumers, especially in a country where malnutrition is a concern. We envision a reliable and sustainable supply chain that strengthens the nation’s food security. By focusing on the entire journey from the farm to the consumer’s plate, we ensure the quality and nutrition of the food we produce.

On this World Food Day, let us echo the commitment: “Water is Life, Water is Food. Leave No One Behind.” Let us stand united in the fight against hunger and malnutrition, ensuring that every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has access to the basic human right: wholesome, nourishing food. Water is life. It is essential for all life on Earth, including the crops that we eat. Without water, we would not be able to produce food.