Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Inflation to remain between 27-29% in October, finance ministry says

Interest on debt remains biggest challenge in curtailing fiscal deficit

By Shahzad Paracha

ISLAMABAD: The finance ministry, in its ‘Monthly Economic Update & Outlook October 2023’ has projected that inflation in October will remain at 27%-29%. The report also stated that higher markup payments will pose significant challenges for fiscal consolidation efforts.

The government had estimated Rs.7.3 trillion for debt servicing out of the total budget layout of Rs.14.484 trillion. However, the cost of public debt has increased due to the jacking up of policy rates by the central bank.

It is pertinent to mention here that debt servicing is the single largest component in total expenditures. The rate of increase in defence budget, development budget, cost  of govt running expenditure were all lesser than that of debt servicing.

The finance ministry stated that the primary concern on the expenditure side was the rise in the cost of servicing public debt. With the rise in SBP policy rates to 22% and weaker PKR fueling the rise in servicing costs, debt servicing costs increased 45% in the first quarter to Rs 1.4 trillion.

The report states that despite the increase in debt servicing cost, the government managed to limit growth in expenditures through a prudent reduction in untargeted subsidies and a reduction in spending on new projects and schemes under the PSDP.

The Monthly Economic Indicator (MEI) estimated for the month of September 2023 stood positive on the back of improved high frequency variables such as LSM, exports, cement despatches etc.

MEI is expected to be positive throughout the outgoing fiscal year due to a rebound in domestic economic activities. MEI is developed as a tool to distribute the past annual GDP numbers, reported by the PBS, on a monthly/quarterly basis, and to nowcast GDP growth for the fiscal year in which the National Accounts are not yet available on the same frequency. 

According to the report, the first quarter of the current fiscal year demonstrates that the economy is yielding positive results from development and stabilisation measures. In real sector of the economy, cotton and rice production for 2023-24 has posed exceptional growth of 126.6 % and 18 %, respectively.

Similarly, LSM increased by 2.5 % on a year-on-year basis in Aug-23 and on a month-on-month basis, it bounced back by 8.4 % against the decline of 3.7 % in July. Moreover, the external account has improved considerably and foreign exchange buffers are being built up. On the fiscal front, the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation efforts and maintaining fiscal discipline is evident through better fiscal accounts during Jul-Aug, FY2024.

In the coming months, it is expected that overall economic activity will remain positive throughout the outgoing fiscal year due to a rebound in domestic economic activities and improvement in inflationary pressures.

The report also credits the recent coordinated efforts by the government organisations to address macroeconomic imbalances, which will help in realizing sustainable and inclusive economic growth in the medium-to-long term.

Previous article
SECP urges Pakistan’s insurance sector to embrace technology, innovation
Next article
Caretakers keep petrol, diesel prices unchanged
Shahzad Paracha
Shahzad Paracha
The writer is a member of Pakistan Today's Islamabad bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

3 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil soars as US, UK strike on Houthis stirs up geopolitical...

The oil price surged on Friday, as the escalating conflict in the Red Sea region threatened to further disrupt global trade, while stocks rose...

Lucky Core Ventures abandons acquisition of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

SIFC seeks information on projects facing delays or stuck in arbitration

SIFC proposes measures to save Rs149bn in federal spending

National Credit Guarantee Company launched to bolster financial accessibility for SMEs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.