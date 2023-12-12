Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Mari Petroleum enters $1bn club amid gas exploration success

The company's share price has surged by an impressive 43 percent since the end of June, reflecting increased exploration efforts in recent months

By News Desk

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) achieved a noteworthy milestone, becoming the seventh listed company in Pakistan to surpass $1 billion in market capitalisation.

The surge in market value is attributed to the company’s robust performance in natural gas exploration, particularly highlighted by successful activities in the Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh.

At the close of trading on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), MARI’s market value reached Rs288.95 billion ($1.02 billion), marking a significant accomplishment. The company’s share price witnessed a remarkable 43 percent increase since the end of June, reflecting increased exploration efforts in recent months.

In a strategic move, MARI announced the successful drilling and testing of a third horizontal development well, Mari-124H, in the Habib Rahi Limestone reservoir of Mari Gas Field. This achievement aligns with the Mari Field Revitalization Project, emphasizing effective delivery pressure management, sustainable gas production, and optimal reserves recovery to counteract depletion.

The well, reaching a total measured depth of 1,740 meters with a horizontal section length of around 750 meters, was tested at a rate of approximately 17 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas. Following completion, the well is slated for immediate regular production after the release of the drilling rig. The company is also exploring opportunities for additional horizontal wells in the future.

With a 70 percent exploration success rate, surpassing industry averages, MARI serves key sectors such as fertilizers, power generation, gas distribution, and refineries. The company’s advantageous position includes a low circular debt component, distinguishing it from other exploration and production companies facing substantial debts from state-owned gas utilities.

Notably, the fertilizer sector, constituting nearly 90 percent of MARI’s revenue, contributes to the company’s financial stability due to timely payments. Analysts also anticipate positive outcomes for MARI following the recent government-approved increase in gas tariffs, enhancing profitability and cash flows for energy companies.

MARI now stands alongside other major players in Pakistan’s corporate landscape, including OGDC, Colgate-Palmolive Pakistan Limited, Nestle Pakistan Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, PPL, and Pakistan Tobacco Company, which have crossed the $1 billion market cap milestone. 

 

Previous article
Fatima Group acquires 33.33% stake in National Resources, plans further investments
Next article
SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

ECNEC approves nine vital projects valued at Rs371bn

The Thar Coal Railway Connectivity and the Peshawar Northern Bypass Project are among the projects; whereas the Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) deferred for further review
Attock refinery

Attock Refinery shuts down two units due to low product lifting by OMCs, higher stocks

FBR targets non-filer senior bureaucrats, bankers in ongoing tax compliance drive

China agrees to review FTA, enhance yuan-based trade with Pakistan, says Gohar Ijaz

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.