SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 22%

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to maintain the policy rate at 22 percent, citing the impact of the recent gas price hike on inflation and the positive outlook for the external and fiscal sectors.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced the decision on Tuesday after its bi-monthly meeting. The MPC said that the inflation in November was higher than expected due to the increase in gas tariffs, but it was offset by the decrease in international oil prices and improved availability of agricultural produce.

The MPC also said that the real interest rate remains positive and inflation is expected to decline in the coming months. The MPC added that the inflation target of 5-7 percent by end-FY25 is achievable with the current monetary policy stance, provided that the fiscal consolidation and external inflows continue as planned.

The MPC noted that the real GDP growth in Q1-FY24 was 2.1 percent, driven by the recovery in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. The MPC also observed that the current account deficit narrowed by 65.9 percent in Jul-Oct FY24, as exports and remittances increased while imports declined.

The MPC further noted that the fiscal indicators improved, as both tax and non-tax revenues showed strong growth in Jul-Nov FY24, while expenditures were contained. The MPC emphasized the importance of broadening the tax base and restraining non-essential expenditures for achieving macroeconomic stability.

The MPC also welcomed the successful completion of the staff level agreement of the first review under the IMF SBA program, which would unlock financial inflows and improve the SBP’s FX reserves. The MPC said that this would also support the confidence of the markets and the investors.

The MPC observed that the growth of broad money (M2) slowed down to 13.7 percent year-on-year as of November 24, 2023 from 14.2 percent as of end-June. This was due to less borrowing by the private sector and lower financing of commodity operations. Reserve money also decreased from June, mainly because of less currency in circulation. The SBP and the banking system increased their net foreign assets since June due to large FX inflows in July. This, along with the reduction in net domestic assets since June, has improved the quality of broad money and reserve money.

The MPC also noted that the unexpected rise in gas prices added 3.2 percentage points to the 29.2 percent year-on-year inflation in November 2023. Moreover, core inflation stayed high at 21.5 percent during the month, only slightly lower from its highest level of 22.7 percent in May 2023. Inflation expectation of both consumers and businesses, though improving in recent months, remain high.

However, unless there is another big increase in administered prices, the MPC still expects that headline inflation will drop significantly in the second half of FY24 due to low aggregate demand, easing supply bottlenecks, moderation in international commodity prices and favorable base effect.