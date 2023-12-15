SIFC approves business-friendly visa facility to boost foreign investment

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has approved a business and investment-friendly visa facility to expedite the visa issuance process.

The business visa will be granted within 24 hours, offering options for a six-month short-term entry visa and a five-year long-term visa, according to reliable sources.

The decision was made by the Executive Committee of SIFC during its seventh meeting chaired by Caretaker Minister for Planning and Development Muhammad Sami Saeed in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the committee acknowledged progress in various sectors and economic ties with friendly nations, particularly the recent memorandums of understanding and agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. The focus was on pragmatic steps to improve the business and investment environment.

Ministries presented reports on project advancements, and recommendations were made to further enhance the conducive climate for business and investment.

Administrative issues related to establishing economic zones were reviewed, and discussions centered on refining the system of national-level industrial development.

In the meeting, the ongoing privatization process of state-owned enterprises was also scrutinized, with stakeholders receiving directives to expedite processes following the envisaged timeframe.