E-Services Sindh mobile app launched to digitalise land, industrial records

The Sindh government unveiled a mobile app, “e-Services Sindh,” on Friday, introducing online services for land and industrial matters.

Developed in collaboration between the Board of Revenue Sindh and the Industries Department, the app aims to enhance transparency and facilitate business operations in the province.

The newly launched app provides users with access to digitized land records and maps for all estates under Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) and Sindh Small Industries Corporation across Sindh. It enables online application submissions and document deliveries for no-objection certificates, permissions, and transfers, eliminating the necessity for physical visits to government offices.

During the launch event attended by industrialists, diplomats, and government officials, Younus Dagha, the caretaker minister for revenue, industries, and commerce, highlighted the historical significance of the initiative. He emphasized that the digitization of land records and maps for various estates across the province, including Karachi, Nooriabad, Hyderabad, Kotri, and Sukkur, is a significant step forward for governance in Sindh.

Dagha outlined the benefits of the app, noting that applicants will no longer need to visit offices or endure indefinite waiting periods for application processing. The new system imposes time limits on officials for the efficient disposal of applications, contributing to improved governance.

The minister underscored the app’s role in enhancing the security of government records, especially in land ownership.

By making records available online, Dagha asserted that transparency and security would be strengthened, reducing the risks of manipulation and tampering.

The introduced monitoring system is expected to ensure performance accountability among officials and enhance the overall ease of doing business. Online applications and document delivery through courier services aim to minimize human interaction throughout the process.

Dagha also disclosed plans to extend e-services to all offices of the revenue department soon.

Zubair Motiwala, CEO of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, and other representatives from the business community commended the provincial government’s efforts in implementing comprehensive reforms in the governance of the industries department.

They described the initiative as a crucial step in improving the investment environment in the province and expressed hope for continued improvements under the upcoming elected government.

The event also saw the attendance of senior members from the Board of Revenue Sindh, the secretary of industries and commerce, and other officers from related departments.