Cement exports rise 156%, offset by 4% dip in domestic sales in December

Cement exports experienced a remarkable growth of over 156% in December, marking the third consecutive month of expansion, while domestic consumption experienced a nearly 4% decline.

The surge is attributed to a substantial increase in overseas demand, particularly evident in a 155.85% rise in export dispatches, totaling 524,656 tonnes in December 2023. Conversely, local dispatches saw a decline of 3.81%, amounting to 3.536 million tonnes, indicating a slowdown in domestic construction activity.

The latest data from the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) reveals a total rise in cement dispatches of 4.63% year-on-year, reaching 4.06 million tonnes.

North-based cement mills exhibited nearly flat growth, dispatching 3.012 million tonnes, while south-based mills reported a 20.50% increase, reaching 1.048 million tonnes in December 2023.

Further analysis shows that north-based mills dispatched 2.936 million tonnes domestically, experiencing a 0.69% decline, while south-based mills saw a 16.62% reduction, dispatching 600,073 tonnes locally.

The export landscape reveals a 39.58% increase in exports from north-based mills and a substantial 197.87% surge from south-based mills in December 2023.

Concerns have been raised within the industry regarding negative growth in domestic dispatches over the past four months, with industry representatives urging government attention to address operational challenges, specifically related to the new Axle Load regime and Track and Trace system.