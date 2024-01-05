Secure Logistics Group to raise $2.7mn in Pakistan’s first logistics IPO

Pakistan’s Secure Logistics Group Ltd (SLG), a company that provides logistics and vehicle fleet management services, is planning to launch an initial public offering (IPO) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in the first quarter of 2024, according to a Bloomberg report.
The company aims to sell about 63 million shares and raise at least Rs750 million ($2.7 million), said Shahid Ali Habib, chief executive officer of Arif Habib Limited (AHL), the sole financial adviser and bookrunner for the deal. The proceeds will primarily be used to reduce the company’s debt, he added.
SLG, based in Islamabad, has a total of 283 transport vehicles and expects its revenue to increase to Rs2.1 billion in 2023 and grow by another 28% in 2024, said Habib. The company will become Pakistan’s first listed logistics company once the share sale is completed.
The IPO comes at a time when the PSX is enjoying a remarkable performance, with the benchmark KSE-100 index hitting new peaks and delivering a return of nearly 55% in 2023.
However, despite the record show, IPOs were scarce in the market, with only one company, Symmetry Group, raising a meagre Rs 435 million in 2023. This was the lowest amount raised in a year in the past decade and half of the previous record low of Rs800 million seen in 2013.
URGENT EFFECTIVE LOVE SPELL DR. TEBE TO GET YOUR EX BACK FAST TO SAVE AND RESTORE YOUR MARRIAGE! +1(661)525 4146
HELLO, I’ve been searching for help on how to get my ex-lover back who broke up with me 9 months ago… I was traumatized by the breakup and nearly wanted to commit suicide but I thank God that I got the contact with Dr Tebe the spiritual father who helped me to get back my ex-lover after much searching for help from different places. When I got in touch with Dr Tebe, I explained everything to him so he gave me his words of encouragement and told me that he was going to prepare a spell for me that would help me get back my ex-lover within 12hours and I believed in his words for I was referred to him by a friend who he helped and right now, my ex-lover is back and we are living happily together to get married next month. If you need any assistance whatsoever like getting a lover back, lottery winning spell, black magic spell E.T.C. Then, I suggest that you get in touch with Dr Tebe now through his contact (+1 661 525 4146) or Email: Drtebespelltemple@gmail. com.
Packers And Movers In Karachi Is the best house shifting Services Company They Provide Complete House shifting Office Shifting Home Shifting Services in Karachi, Luggage Shifting Services in Karachi
Talal Packers & Movers (Karachi): Your Reliable Moving Partner
Looking for a stress-free relocation in Karachi? Look no further than Talal Packers & Movers! We offer a comprehensive moving service to handle all your shifting needs, local or international.
Why Choose Talal Packers & Movers?
Experienced and Trustworthy: Our team of skilled professionals takes pride in careful handling of your belongings.
Competitive Rates: We offer affordable prices without compromising on quality.
Complete Moving Solutions: Packing, loading, unloading, unpacking – we do it all!
Local & International Moves: We handle relocations within Karachi and across Pakistan. We can even assist with international moves.
Free Quotes: Get a transparent quote upfront so you can plan your budget effectively.
Talal Packers & Movers: Making Your Move Smooth Sailing
We understand that moving can be a hectic experience. That’s why we take the burden off your shoulders. Here’s what you can expect with Talal Packers & Movers:
Careful Packing: We use high-quality packing materials to ensure your belongings are safe during transit.
Secure Transportation: Your items are transported in sturdy vehicles equipped for safekeeping.
Efficient Unpacking: Our team will help you unpack and settle into your new space seamlessly.
Get a Free Quote Today!
Ready to experience a hassle-free move with Talal Packers & Movers? Contact us today for a free quote and discuss your relocation needs. We’re here to make your transition smooth and stress-free!