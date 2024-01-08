PSX probes Treet Battery Limited over unexplained share price movement

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has initiated an inquiry into Treet Battery Limited following an unexpected and substantial surge in the company’s share price. In a letter dated January 8th, 2024, the PSX formally requested Treet Battery Limited’s board of directors to provide clarification on the factors contributing to this unprecedented market movement.

The PSX, as the regulatory authority overseeing the country’s stock market, expressed concerns about the rapid increase in Treet Battery’s share price, urging the company to disclose any pertinent information, developments, or corporate actions that may have influenced the unusual trading activity.

Treet Battery Limited, a key player in the battery manufacturing sector, is now under the spotlight as market participants and investors await the company’s response to the PSX’s queries. The regulator emphasizes the importance of transparency and adherence to market regulations, essential for maintaining the integrity and fairness of the stock exchange.