Govt launches Rs2bn Pakistan Startup Fund to propel IT innovation

The caretaker government of Pakistan has officially launched the first-ever Pakistan Startup Fund. The initiative is set to serve as a catalyst for attracting investments into innovative IT projects, with an initial allocation of Rs2 billion.

The inauguration ceremony, led by Caretaker Federal Minister of IT and Telecommunication Dr. Umar Saif, marked a transformative moment for the country’s startup ecosystem.

The fund, managed by Ignite National Technology Fund, is structured to provide a 30% annual grant for startup ventures, offering crucial financial support to kickstart their operations.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Umar Saif outlined the strategic importance of the Pakistan Startup Fund. He emphasized its role in positioning local startups as significant global players, marking a shift towards accelerated economic growth and technological innovation.

One of the distinctive features of the Pakistan Startup Fund is its provision of equity-free capital. This approach is aimed at supporting startups in closing funding rounds, effectively lowering the risk for international investors seeking to invest in Pakistani startups.

Minister Saif illustrated this point with a hypothetical scenario. If a foreign venture capitalist were to evaluate a Pakistani startup for a $1 million investment, they would only need to invest $700,000. The startup fund would then contribute a grant of $300,000, facilitating the completion of the funding round.

Umar Saif anticipates that this initiative will contribute significantly to the startup ecosystem, aiming to create a yearly value of at least Rs50 billion.

By mitigating risk for venture capitalists through equity-free grants, the fund seeks to attract more international investments into Pakistani startups. This, in turn, is expected to fuel innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

Minister Saif stressed that the Ministry of IT and Telecom is steadfast in its commitment to supporting technological innovation and entrepreneurship. Over the past four years, approximately $800 million has been invested in startups, showcasing the vibrancy of the entrepreneurial landscape.

Pakistan boasts a network of eight National Incubation Centres (NICs) supporting startups, with over 4,000 startups currently active in the country. The ceremony, attended by local and international venture capitalists, investors, ambassadors, and tech industry leaders, highlighted the collaborative efforts aimed at fostering a more innovative and prosperous future.