Pakistan to begin PayPal payments for freelancers in February

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development for Pakistan’s freelance community, the Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif, announced today that a pilot project enabling payments to 10,000 freelancers through PayPal is set to commence in February.

The announcement came during Dr. Saif’s address at the Tech Destination Pakistan event, coinciding with the launch of E-Rozgar Centers across the country.

“In February, we are going to start the first pilot project in which 10,000 freelancers in Pakistan would be able to start receiving payments through PayPal,” Dr. Umar Saif declared. He further elaborated that the program’s expansion is slated for March, ensuring that freelancers across the country gain access to payments from PayPal and Stripe.

Dr. Saif clarified that although PayPal itself is not establishing a presence in Pakistan, an agreement has been reached to facilitate remittances through PayPal via a third-party intermediary. Under this innovative program, freelancers will not need to create PayPal accounts. Instead, individuals outside the country will make payments from their PayPal accounts, and the funds will be swiftly deposited into freelancers’ accounts.

The minister highlighted the government’s efforts to streamline the process, stating that freelancers only need to provide evidence of having accounts on platforms like Fiverr, Upwork, Elance, Toptal, or Crossover. He also emphasized the introduction of a 50 percent dollar retention policy, allowing freelancers to retain half of their earnings in dollars and receive a debit card for domestic and international transactions.

Dr. Umar Saif revealed that the government has allocated substantial funds to establish E-Rozgaar centers nationwide through a public-private partnership. These centers will provide interest-free loans to qualified individuals and companies while fostering an environment conducive to freelancing and entrepreneurship.

The E-Rozgaar program aims to establish over 250 centers across Pakistan, with 40 centers currently in progress and expected to be operational by February 19, 2024.

Additionally, Dr. Saif announced that the first standardized quality test for 75,000 information technology graduates will take place on January 15. Successful candidates will have access to job opportunities through the Industry Placement Program, with government stipends and cash awards for participating companies.

Moreover, the government plans to provide international certification training for 16,000 individuals in technologies such as Salesforce, Cisco, Microsoft, and Oracle financials to meet the industry’s demand for highly skilled manpower.

The measures introduced by the government, including the Specialized IT Zones, have led to a 13 percent increase in IT revenue in the past month.

Federal IT Secretary Hassan Nasir Jami applauded the IT ministry’s initiatives to boost IT exports and support freelancers. He encouraged entrepreneurs, students, and developers to seize the opportunities available in Pakistan’s growing IT ecosystem.