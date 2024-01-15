New air cargo route launched between China and Pakistan to boost air transport

SF Airlines, China’s largest air cargo carrier, has announced the launch of a new air cargo route connecting Ezhou Huahu Airport in Hubei Province with Lahore.

This route, the first international air cargo service initiated by SF Airlines this year, originates from China’s first cargo-focused airport, Ezhou Huahu.

Scheduled to operate three times a week, the Ezhou-Lahore route is set to provide over 300 tons of air transport capacity weekly.

The cargo primarily includes textiles, 3C electronic products, and electronic equipment. The inauguration of this route is a strategic step for Huahu Airport to expand its connectivity to South Asia, as reported by China Economic Net (CEN).

This new service is expected to offer an efficient and stable air logistics channel, fostering economic and trade relations between China and Pakistan. It aims to facilitate logistics for Chinese brands looking to penetrate the Pakistani market.

SF Airlines had previously established two direct cargo routes from Ezhou to South Asia, namely Ezhou-Delhi and Ezhou-Chennai. The addition of the Lahore route is anticipated to further enhance Ezhou’s air transport network in South Asia.

As the aviation arm of SF Express, a leading courier enterprise in China, SF Airlines has successfully launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou, connecting to various global destinations.