IMF cuts Pakistan’s external financing estimate for FY 2023-24

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its projection for Pakistan’s external financing needs for the fiscal year 2023-24. According to the IMF’s “First Review under the Stand-By Arrangement,” the revised figure stands at $24.965 billion, which is about 7.1% of Pakistan’s GDP. This marks a decrease from the earlier estimate of $28.361 billion or 8.1% of the GDP.

This adjustment indicates that the Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) program, aimed at supporting Pakistan’s economy, is on track with adequate funding. The IMF notes that Pakistan’s reserve levels at the end of fiscal year 2024 are expected to align with the program’s objectives.

In terms of financial support, the IMF has already provided over $3 billion. An additional $1 billion from various multilateral sources is anticipated by the end of 2023. However, the expected contribution from the Islamic Development Bank is likely to be less than the initially promised $1 billion. Bilateral support remains firm, with $0.7 billion already confirmed.

A significant development in Pakistan’s debt management is the restructuring of debt with a major bilateral creditor, projected to save about $1.2 billion in fiscal years 2024 and 2025. Despite these positive steps, the IMF report highlights ongoing risks such as high public sector debt rollover needs, a consistent current account deficit, challenges in external market borrowing, and limited reserve buffers.

Pakistani authorities maintain that they have secured international support for their economic reforms. The gross external financing needs for fiscal year 2024 are estimated to be around $25 billion, including the current account deficit. Public sector debt repayments are a major portion of this, amounting to about $13.8 billion.

Since the SBA was approved, Pakistan has secured an additional $5.6 billion in financing, with over $3 billion already received. These funds are earmarked for various financial obligations, including debt rollovers, refinancing, and amortization savings.

The IMF report stresses that Pakistan’s ability to repay the IMF is critically dependent on the effective implementation of economic policies and the timely reception of external funds. The Fund’s significant financial involvement with Pakistan carries risks, such as possible delays in reforms, high public debt, low reserve levels, and sociopolitical challenges that could affect policy implementation and debt sustainability.

Global economic uncertainties and recurrent economic shocks further complicate the situation. The IMF underscores the importance of prompt and full implementation of financing assurances from official creditors to overcome these challenges.

The report also mentions risks related to the Stand-By Arrangement, highlighting Pakistan as a significant credit exposure for the IMF. However, it notes that there are mitigating factors, including specific conditionalities, staged fund access, shared financial burdens, and commitments from major multilateral and bilateral creditors. Political and social tensions are acknowledged as potential obstacles to the program’s success.