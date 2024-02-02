Govt allows price hike for 146 lifesaving drugs

The caretaker federal cabinet has approved an increase in the prices of 146 lifesaving medicines.

This decision comes in response to rising costs of raw materials for medicines in the international market.

The approved price adjustments fall under the hardship category and aim to address the challenges posed by increasing production expenses.

During the cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Ministry of National Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) highlighted the option for citizens to file complaints about the non-availability of medicines through the online portal.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of medicines at reasonable prices for the general public.