Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt allows price hike for 146 lifesaving drugs

The decision is a reaction to the increasing expenses of raw materials for medicines on the global market

By News Desk

The caretaker federal cabinet has approved an increase in the prices of 146 lifesaving medicines.

This decision comes in response to rising costs of raw materials for medicines in the international market.

The approved price adjustments fall under the hardship category and aim to address the challenges posed by increasing production expenses.

During the cabinet meeting on Thursday, the Ministry of National Health and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) highlighted the option for citizens to file complaints about the non-availability of medicines through the online portal.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar Ul Haq Kakar emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of medicines at reasonable prices for the general public.

 

Previous article
Oil sales decline 13% in 7MFY2023-24
Next article
Meta declares first-ever dividend of $0.5 per share
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Oil sales decline 13% in 7MFY2023-24

Lower demand for furnace oil and transport fuels contributed to this downturn

Pakistan seals plan to sell PIA ahead of polls 

Govt to borrow Rs3.2trn to fill fiscal gap

Single Sales Tax Portal introduced for telecom sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.