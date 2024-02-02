Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Weekly inflation drops by 0.28% 

SPI increases by 39.45% YoY compared to the same period last year 

By News Desk
inflation down

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) recorded a slight decline of 0.28% in the inflation rate for the week ending on February 01, 2024. 

The SPI, which measures the weekly changes in the prices of 51 essential items across 17 cities, increased by 39.45% year-on-year compared to the same period last year. 

According to the latest data released by the Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the major contributors to the SPI decrease were tomatoes, eggs, onions, LPG, tea lipton, potatoes, pulse masoor, cooking oil and mustard oil, which saw their prices fall by 18.28%, 7.77%, 6.99%, 1.53%, 1.29%, 1.25%, 0.80%, 0.36% and 0.28% respectively.

However, not all items witnessed a downward trend, as some commodities registered an increase in their prices. 

The most notable ones were petrol, chicken, diesel, energy saver, bananas, salt powdered, pulse moong, mutton, gur, beef, tea prepared and georgette, which experienced a price hike of 5.20%, 1.88%, 0.95%, 0.70%, 0.68%, 0.55%, 0.34%, 0.33%, 0.21%, 0.15%, 0.14% and 0.10% respectively.

Out of the 51 items in the SPI basket, 12 (23.53%) showed an increase, 17 (33.33%) showed a decrease and 22 (43.14%) remained unchanged in their prices during the week.

The year-on-year comparison of the SPI revealed a sharp increase of 39.45%, mainly driven by the soaring prices of gas charges for Q1, cigarettes, tomatoes, chilies powder, wheat flour, gents sponge chappal, sugar, gents sandal, gur, salt powdered, rice IRRI-6/9 and pulse mash, which rose by 1108.59%, 92.30%, 90.40%, 81.74%, 61.97%, 58.05%, 54.79%, 53.37%, 51.67%, 40.97%, 38.79% and 37.38% respectively. 

On the other hand, some items recorded a decrease in their prices on a yearly basis, such as onions, mustard oil, bananas, vegetable ghee 1 KG, LPG and vegetable ghee 2.5 KG, which fell by 15.10%, 10.86%, 10.15%, 3.58%, 1.63% and 0.80% respectively.

Previous article
Meta declares first-ever dividend of $0.5 per share
Next article
PSX bulls eye economic improvements for further gains
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Oil sales decline 13% in 7MFY2023-24

Lower demand for furnace oil and transport fuels contributed to this downturn

Pakistan seals plan to sell PIA ahead of polls 

Govt to borrow Rs3.2trn to fill fiscal gap

Single Sales Tax Portal introduced for telecom sector

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.