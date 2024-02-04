Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

KPT inks agreement for outsourcing operations to Abu Dhabi Ports Group

Primary goal of the agreement is to strengthen bilateral relations in the marine and logistic sectors between Pakistan and the UAE

By News Desk
APP21-030224 ISLAMABAD: February 03 - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnesses signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Authority of Karachi Port Trust, Pakistan and Abu Dhabi Ports Group, UAE. APP/TZD/FHA

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar witnessed the signing of a commercial agreement between Karachi Port Trust and the Abu Dhabi Ports Group of the UAE on Saturday.

Caretaker Minister for Communication, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, along with other senior officials from the Pakistani side, and Minister of State for Foreign Trade UAE Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, and other senior officials from the UAE side were present during the agreement signing ceremony.

The commercial agreement focuses on the outsourcing of operations for Bulk and General Cargo Terminals at seven berths of the East Wharf Karachi Port.

The primary goal of this agreement is to strengthen bilateral relations in the marine and logistic sectors between Pakistan and the UAE.

Expressing satisfaction, the caretaker prime minister highlighted the growing exchanges, interactions, and cooperation between businesses in Pakistan and the UAE.

Earlier, the UAE Minister of Foreign Trade had met with the caretaker prime minister, where Kakar conveyed his best wishes to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Kakar acknowledged the long-standing brotherly ties between UAE and Pakistan, emphasizing their continuous strengthening.

He appreciated UAE’s strong support for Pakistan in economic and investment sectors, citing recent MoUs signed during his visit to the UAE that signify a new era of economic partnership.

The caretaker premier emphasized the need to enhance cooperation in aviation, tourism, and railway connectivity to bolster people-to-people links between both countries.

He assured the government’s commitment to facilitating closer ties between businessmen and Chambers of Commerce and Industry of both nations.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Trade expressed determination to further enhance trade relations with Pakistan.

 

Govt forms eight-member high-level committee for FBR restructuring
Govt to review privatization plans for two LNG power plants
