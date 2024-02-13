Federal govt releases Rs508bn for development projects

The federal interim government has disbursed Rs507.98 billion from its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget of Rs940 billion for the fiscal year 2024, aimed at funding various new and ongoing social sector projects.

This allocation underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing infrastructure and services across federal ministries and divisions.

Up to this point, Rs190.44 billion of the authorised funds have been spent on these projects, with the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives ensuring a structured release schedule: 20% in the first quarter, followed by 30% in both the second and third quarters, and the remaining 20% in the final quarter.

Notably, departments such as the National Highway Authority (NHA), National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) have received Rs127.07 billion of their Rs211.78 billion allocation.

This investment highlights the government’s focus on improving national infrastructure and power distribution to foster sustainable development.