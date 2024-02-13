Sign inSubscribe
PTCL’s loss widens to Rs14.15bn in 2023 amid rising expenses

Despite revenue growth, escalating expenses and higher taxes have contributed to the company's increased losses

By Monitoring Desk

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PSX: PTC) reported a wider after-tax loss of Rs14.15 billion in 2023, an increase from the Rs10.49 billion loss recorded in the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a 25.75% rise in revenue, reaching Rs190.61 billion, up from Rs151.58 billion in 2022.

While the cost of sales grew by 26.50%, leading to a 22.88% increase in gross profit to Rs38.64 billion, gross margins slightly declined to 20.27% from 20.74%. The company’s other income nearly doubled, rising by 96.70% to Rs30.61 billion.

However, administrative and general expenses, along with finance costs and other expenses, witnessed significant increases of 26.27% and 73.98%, respectively. Tax payments also rose by 5.56% to Rs6.47 billion.

Despite revenue growth, escalating expenses and higher taxes have contributed to the company’s increased losses, highlighting the need for strategic financial management.

