Federal cabinet approves Indonesian Batak Air service to initiate flights from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to enhance air connectivity between Pakistan and Indonesia, the federal cabinet, through circulation of summary, has granted approval for Indonesian Batak Air Service to commence air operations to Pakistan.

According to sources, the Aviation Ministry has informed the federal cabinet that the Indonesian Directorate General of Civil Aviation has requested for designation of Batak Air Indonesia as an Indonesian designated airline.

In this regard, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has confirmed that Batak Air Indonesia, a subsidiary of the Lion Air Group Indonesia, intends to operate flights to and from Pakistan using Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has further informed that Batak Air Indonesia is a subsidiary of the Lion Air Group Indoensia which is the same group that is now part of Batak Air Malaysia (previously Malindo Airways). This is part of the process of Lion Air to establish full-service air carrier complementing its low-cost operations and is a different venture than establishment of airlines catering to same market segments. Batak Air Indonesia is operated by Lion Air Group and Batak Air Malaysia is being operated through associate partnership with a Malaysian Investment Company that owns majority stake in Batak Air Malaysia. The shareholding ownership of Batak Air Indonesia along with Executive Management of the airline operator has confirmed as being Indonesian by the airline operator. The airline operator intends on operating to/from Pakistan using B 737 and A 320 aircraft. The airline’s route network is operated in conjunction with cooperative arrangements with Lion Air, a specialized low-cost carrier.

The Air Service Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Indonesia was signed on January 14, 1996, which stipulates multiple airline designation. Under Article 3 of the ASA read with preamble, federal cabinet is the competent authority to approve designation of new airlines. PCAA has recommended that the request may be accepted as it is within the terms of the ASA between Pakistan and Indonesia. The Aviation Ministry has supported the recommendation of PCAA.

Sources further informed that Batak Air will initially operate seven weekly flights to Karachi and Lahore, offering travelers increased options and convenience.

Batak Air will start 07 weekly flights to Karachi and Lahore, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that the introduction of Batak Air’s services is expected to contribute to the growth of tourism, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Indonesia.