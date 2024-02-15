Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Media Times seeks merger opportunities with any real estate company

Board authorises the management to explore the feasibility of potential merger 

By News Desk

Media Times Limited has announced that its Board of Directors has approved the exploration of a merger with any real estate company. 

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the Board of Directors, in its meeting held on 14 February 2024, authorised the company to explore the feasibility of potential merger of the company with any real estate company and upon finalisation by the management, alongwith the requisite documents, the same may be presented to the board for approval.

“The company has also been authorised to, inter alia, engage legal, financial and such other advisors and consultants as may be required for the purpose of merger and carry out other necessary steps and actions, including to conduct necessary evaluation/recommendation of the potential merger,” read the notice.

The company’s actions are in line with the requirements of the Securities Act 2015 and the rules of the Pakistan Stock Exchange. Stakeholders will be kept informed of the progress on this matter, as stated by Shahzad Jawahar, the Company Secretary of Media Times.

Media Times Limited primarily owns daily English and Urdu newspapers in the name of “Daily Times” and “AajKal” respectively.

Previous article
Govt moves forward with FWBL share sale to UAE
Next article
Nepra to issue show-cause notices to Discos for overbilling
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

PTI-led KP govt about to inherit financial calamity

New KP govt faces major fiscal, administrative challenges due to weak ties with center

Govt falls short of development spending in seven months of FY2024

High profits expected for banking sector on back of interest rate 

HBL ventures into Esports

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.