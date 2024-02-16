Sign inSubscribe
Cabinet blocks digital security plan implementation 

ECC previously approved an allocation of Rs5 billion from ICT R&D funds for the initiative

By News Desk

The federal cabinet decided against endorsing the implementation mechanism proposed for the Digital Information Infrastructure Initiative, a project aimed at bolstering cyberspace security and mitigating cyber-attack risks.

Despite an allocation of Rs5 billion from the information and communication technology (ICT) research and development funds for bridge financing, the cabinet approved the initiative in principle but withheld approval for its implementation specifics.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication had presented the plan seeking cabinet endorsement for both the initiative and its operational mechanism.

A cabinet member highlighted that procurement issues should be managed by the ministry itself, without involving the cabinet.

This stance led to the cabinet’s approval of the initiative devoid of its implementation framework.

The initiative’s significance was underscored by projections that the digital economy will become a cornerstone of economic growth, necessitating robust ICT infrastructure to combat cyber threats.

The existing infrastructure’s vulnerabilities to unethical data access and misuse were also discussed, emphasizing the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.

In accordance with the Telecommunication Policy 2015, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is tasked with deploying a sustainable solution to keep pace with technological advancements and evolving capacity needs.

Following the prime minister’s directives, the IT ministry engaged in consultations with relevant parties, including the Ministry of Finance, proposing a steering committee to monitor the initiative’s progress.

The Economic Coordination Committee had previously approved a one-time allocation of Rs5 billion from ICT R&D funds for the initiative, a decision ratified by the cabinet.

However, the cabinet restricted its approval to the initiative alone, leaving the implementation details to the IT ministry’s discretion.

The urgency of addressing cybersecurity investment gaps was highlighted by an international report stating that 15% of companies worldwide had suffered cyber incidents due to inadequate cybersecurity measures.

The report, released by Kaspersky, found significant cyber vulnerabilities in critical sectors such as infrastructure, oil, gas, energy, telecommunications, transport, logistics, and financial services.

 

