Sign inSubscribe
Governance

Govt imports 220,000 tons of urea to support farmers

This move aims to enhance food security and support the productivity of Pakistan's farmers

By Monitoring Desk

The Government has imported 220,000 tons of urea, addressing the recent fertilizer shortage and bolstering the agriculture sector. Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz announced that distribution is underway via the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) to private manufacturers, ensuring urea reaches farmers at a rate of about 5,000 tons daily.

This move aims to enhance food security and support the productivity of Pakistan’s farmers. “Together, we are building a stronger, more food-secure Pakistan,” Dr. Ejaz stated, highlighting the effort to ensure continuous agricultural growth.

Previous article
Padel Tennis | Fastest Growing Sport in the world. Can it take root in Pakistan? | Profit
Next article
Turkish fintech unicorn Papara set to acquire SadaPay in possible $50mn deal
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR to expand tax base with World Bank’s aid

Independent Verification Agents will verify the registration, filing, and tax payment of new taxpayers

SIFC aims to double Tax-to-GDP ratio

PIA privatisation faces hurdles as ministries lock horns on debt transfer

Political uncertainty drags down stock market by 5% in a turbulent week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.