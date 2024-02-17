Govt imports 220,000 tons of urea to support farmers

The Government has imported 220,000 tons of urea, addressing the recent fertilizer shortage and bolstering the agriculture sector. Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz announced that distribution is underway via the National Fertilizer Marketing Limited (NFML) to private manufacturers, ensuring urea reaches farmers at a rate of about 5,000 tons daily.

This move aims to enhance food security and support the productivity of Pakistan’s farmers. “Together, we are building a stronger, more food-secure Pakistan,” Dr. Ejaz stated, highlighting the effort to ensure continuous agricultural growth.