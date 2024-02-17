Sign inSubscribe
Videos

Padel Tennis | Fastest Growing Sport in the world. Can it take root in Pakistan? | Profit

By Profit Urdu

It stands as the world’s fastest-growing sport, with over 25 million players as of 2023, across 110 countries. And by some estimations, it will in time overtake all sports other than football. And that includes Pakistan.

Previous article
OpenAI valued at $80bn after deal, NYT reports
Next article
Govt imports 220,000 tons of urea to support farmers
Profit Urdu
Profit Urdu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR to expand tax base with World Bank’s aid

Independent Verification Agents will verify the registration, filing, and tax payment of new taxpayers

SIFC aims to double Tax-to-GDP ratio

PIA privatisation faces hurdles as ministries lock horns on debt transfer

Political uncertainty drags down stock market by 5% in a turbulent week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.