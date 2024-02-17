Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

OpenAI valued at $80bn after deal, NYT reports

By Reuters

Microsoft-backed (MSFT.O) OpenAI has completed a deal that values the artificial intelligence company at $80 billion or more, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the deal.

The company would sell existing shares in a so-called tender offer led by venture firm Thrive Capital, the report said.

Under the deal, employees will be able to cash out their shares of the company rather than a traditional funding round which would raise money for the business, the report added.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. It agreed to a similar deal early last year. The venture-capital firms Thrive Capital, Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz and K2 Global agreed to buy OpenAI shares in a tender offer, valuing the company at around $29 billion, the report said.

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in late 2022 has kicked off buzz around AI, prompting companies to explore ways to harness the power of the technology.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also been reportedly in talks to raise funds for a chip venture as he looks to boost the world’s chip building capacity to drive new AI-related tools.

Previous article
SBP acquires $2bn from interbank market to maintain reserves
Next article
Padel Tennis | Fastest Growing Sport in the world. Can it take root in Pakistan? | Profit
Reuters
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR to expand tax base with World Bank’s aid

Independent Verification Agents will verify the registration, filing, and tax payment of new taxpayers

SIFC aims to double Tax-to-GDP ratio

PIA privatisation faces hurdles as ministries lock horns on debt transfer

Political uncertainty drags down stock market by 5% in a turbulent week

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.