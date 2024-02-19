Sign inSubscribe
Economy

Pakistan’s current account swings to deficit in january 2024, SBP reports

This financial trend indicates critical insights into Pakistan's economic health, particularly its dependence on imports and the impact on its exchange rate

By Monitoring Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) released data on Monday showing a shift in the country’s financial stance, with a current account deficit of $269 million in January 2024, a stark contrast to the $404 million surplus observed in December 2023.

The deficit emerged against the backdrop of a slight decline in exports by over 4% to $3.37 billion from December’s $3.526 billion, and a notable increase in imports by 11% to $5.51 billion, compared to the same period last year.

Despite the dip in exports, remittances in January saw a marginal increase to $2.397 billion from $2.382 billion in December. This fluctuation underscores the complex dynamics of Pakistan’s trade and remittance flow.

On a broader scale, the SBP reports a significant improvement in the country’s current account position, with a deficit reduction to $1.093 billion in the July-January period of FY24, down 71% from the previous fiscal year. This improvement aligns with the central bank’s positive outlook on the external account, highlighted by SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, noting the narrowing deficit and stabilized foreign exchange reserves despite substantial payments.

This financial trend indicates critical insights into Pakistan’s economic health, particularly its dependence on imports and the impact on its exchange rate and foreign exchange reserves.

