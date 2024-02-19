Pakistan’s rice exports see major uptick in FY 2023-24

Pakistan’s agricultural sector has achieved a significant milestone in the current financial year 2023-24, with rice exports soaring by 95.26% in the first seven months, as reported by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.
The country exported over 3.323 million metric tons of rice, valued at $2.115 billion, compared to 1.982 million tons worth $1.083 billion in the same period last year.
Notably, Basmati rice exports increased by 35.59%, with 398,764 metric tons worth $456.950 million shipped, up from last year’s 320,751 metric tons at $337.008 million. Non-Basmati rice exports also saw a significant rise, with over 2.924 million metric tons valued at $1.658 billion exported, compared to 1.661 million metric tons worth $746.434 million last year.
The overall food group exports from Pakistan grew by 57.66%, reaching $4.267 billion, while food imports decreased by 21.09%, falling to $4.721 billion. The reduction in imports includes key commodities like wheat, soya bean oil, palm oil, and sugar.
Pakistan’s total exports increased by 7.89% to $17.782 billion, and imports declined by 14.11%, leading to a trade deficit of $13.167 billion, a 32.66% improvement from last year. These figures highlight a robust performance in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, contributing to the country’s economic stability and reduced dependency on imports.
it’s not realistic comparison as last year crop was badly damaged due to floods hence resulted in lower production.