Sign inSubscribe
Governance

KPK govt prepares Rs560bn budget for four months

One-month budget to be sent for approval, elected govt to get their budgets approved after setting up shop

By Aziz Buneri

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crafted a budget for the upcoming four months, covering the period from March 1st to June 30th, 2024. According to the finance Department, the estimated budget for the four-month period is set at 560 billion rupees.

The provincial finance minister, Ahmed Rasool explained that initial approval will be sought for a one-month budget since the current budget’s term concludes on February 29th, making any expenditure beyond that date illegal. 

Additionally, the finance Department emphasized the necessity of obtaining approval for at least a one-month budget to sustain day-to-day operations. The caretaker government has twice granted approval for four-month budgets previously, and the cabinet has been tasked with preparing and seeking approval for the budget.

The department officials maintained that the cabinet has the authority to approve budgets for either one or four months. Once an elected government is in place, it will then have the responsibility to approve subsequent budgets. Currently, approval for the budget is imperative to managing routine administrative affairs effectively.

Previous article
Caretaker govt claims credit for lowering borrowings
Next article
Not the first time: PTI plans to throw spanner in IMF talks
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri
Aziz Buneri covers financial, social, political and regional issues for Pakistan Today and Profit. He can be reached at [email protected]

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Governance

PBS to deploy advanced software for efficient agricultural census 2024

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is set to revolutionize agricultural data collection with its digital approach to the 7th Agricultural Census in 2024....

Court suspends notification hiking medicine prices

Imran Khan urges IMF to demand election audit

Pakistan’s exports to South China see 16% increase in 2023

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.