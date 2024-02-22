KPK govt prepares Rs560bn budget for four months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has crafted a budget for the upcoming four months, covering the period from March 1st to June 30th, 2024. According to the finance Department, the estimated budget for the four-month period is set at 560 billion rupees.

The provincial finance minister, Ahmed Rasool explained that initial approval will be sought for a one-month budget since the current budget’s term concludes on February 29th, making any expenditure beyond that date illegal.

Additionally, the finance Department emphasized the necessity of obtaining approval for at least a one-month budget to sustain day-to-day operations. The caretaker government has twice granted approval for four-month budgets previously, and the cabinet has been tasked with preparing and seeking approval for the budget.

The department officials maintained that the cabinet has the authority to approve budgets for either one or four months. Once an elected government is in place, it will then have the responsibility to approve subsequent budgets. Currently, approval for the budget is imperative to managing routine administrative affairs effectively.