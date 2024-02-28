Huawei launches next-generation cloud service named “Koo Verse”

ISLAMABAD: Huawei-Pakistan has unveiled its latest cloud platform, marking a significant leap forward in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies. As per details, the launch event, held in Islamabad, showcased Huawei’s commitment to advancing global AI implementation.

With the theme “Leap with Cloud Native × AI,” Huawei’s latest cloud platform promises to revolutionize industries and sectors worldwide. Bruno Zhang, Huawei Cloud CTO, emphasized the platform’s strategic focus on accelerating AI advancements through the seamless integration of cloud-native and AI technologies.

According to Zhang, the new cloud platform is designed to meet the growing demand for resilient, adaptive, and comprehensive AI solutions. By leveraging an open ecosystem and platform, Huawei aims to provide customers with not only cloud services but also new opportunities and businesses.

Key features of the Huawei Cloud, known as Koo Verse, include 85 Availability Zones (AZs) in 30 regions across 170 countries and regions. This global cloud infrastructure covers compute, storage, networking, and security. It boasts an impressively low latency of just 50 milliseconds.

The platform’s distributed QingTian architecture, built on a high-speed interconnect bus (Unified Bus), enables heterogeneous, peer-to-peer, full-mesh computing. Moreover, Huawei’s AI Cloud Service supports trillion-parameter model training, ensuring uninterrupted training jobs running on a cluster over thousands of cards for extended periods.

In terms of storage, Huawei’s AI-native storage offers ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency down to a microsecond, complemented by the SFS Turbo cache service for high throughput and concurrency of tens of millions of IOPS.

As per the company, security remains a top priority for Huawei Cloud, with over 120 security and compliance certifications ensuring adherence to the strictest global standards. The platform’s end-to-end security features, including robust, secure, and compliant models and applications, are further bolstered by GaussDB, the world’s first AI-native database with enterprise-class distributed architecture. GaussDB boasts CC EAL4+ certification, the highest level of security certification in the industry, ensuring unparalleled data protection and integrity.

This latest cloud platform signifies a significant milestone in the era of AI-driven innovation, and puts huawei on the map of other tech giants offering AI supported cloud services. With its advanced capabilities, extensive global reach, and unwavering commitment to security, Huawei remains determined to reshape its future and with it, the future of technology.