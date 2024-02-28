Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Moody’s keeps Pakistan’s ratings unchanged at ‘Caa3’

Rating agency expresses concerns over Pakistan’s liquidity and external vulnerability, highlighting fiscal challenges

By News Desk

Moody’s Investors Service announced on Tuesday that Pakistan’s credit rating remains at ‘Caa3’ with a stable outlook, despite facing political and economic hurdles.

The international rating agency completed a review of Pakistan’s credit status, confirming no change in the country’s rating.

This decision follows the downgrade from Caa1 to Caa3 in February of the previous year, attributed to challenges with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and decreasing foreign exchange reserves.

The agency cited the aftermath of the controversial general elections held on February 8, 2024, which has led to heightened political risks.

A coalition government, expected to be formed by the PML-N and PPP parties, faces uncertainty in its ability to negotiate a new IMF program as the current one expires in April.

This uncertainty is compounded by doubts regarding the government’s commitment to implementing the necessary reforms.

Moody’s expressed concerns over Pakistan’s liquidity and external vulnerability, noting the country’s foreign exchange reserves are insufficient to meet its external financing needs in the near to medium term.

The report also highlighted Pakistan’s fiscal challenges, including a significant debt burden and governance issues that impact the effectiveness of monetary and fiscal policies.

Despite these challenges, the ratings agency acknowledged Pakistan’s economic strengths, including its large economy and potential for moderate growth.

The caretaker government’s efforts to maintain economic stability and secure financing from the IMF and other sources have been recognized as positive steps.

However, Moody’s emphasized the limited visibility on Pakistan’s financing sources post the current IMF arrangement, which concludes in April.

The country’s economic outlook is tempered by its vulnerability to environmental challenges, such as heatwaves and floods, which pose additional risks.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s view that the current pressures align with the Caa3 rating, assuming risks remain balanced.

The agency highlighted the importance of continued IMF engagement to secure further financing, which could mitigate default risks and alleviate social pressures.

Previous article
CCI may approve Pakistan LPG Policy 2024
Next article
Pakistan’s exports to Europe dip 8% despite trade privileges
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Pakistan to increase petroleum prices amid economic challenges

This move has sparked concerns over rising inflation and the added financial pressure on households,

PSX witnesses stalemate situation 

Investor confidence in Pakistan increases, dollar bonds surpass market rate

Bitcoin scorches past $57,000 as big buyers flock in

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.