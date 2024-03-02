Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan’s trade deficit shrinks by over 30% in July-Feb

Deficit stood at $14.872 billion, compared to $21.299 billion recorded in first eight months of FY2022-23

By News Desk

Pakistan’s trade deficit witnessed a notable reduction of 30.18 percent during the July-February period of the fiscal year 2023-24.

According to the latest figures released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the deficit stood at $14.872 billion, compared to $21.299 billion recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The PBS data highlighted that Pakistan’s exports saw a healthy growth of nine percent, reaching $20.351 billion in the first eight months of the current fiscal year, up from $18.670 billion in the corresponding months of the previous year.

This increase in exports contributes positively to the country’s trade balance.

On the import front, there was an 11.87 percent decrease, with imports totalling $35.223 billion during July-February 2023-24, down from $39.969 billion in the same period last fiscal year. This decline in imports is a key factor in the narrowing of the trade deficit.

The monthly comparison for February 2024 also presents an interesting picture. The trade deficit contracted by 13.49 percent to $1.712 billion, down from $1.979 billion in January 2024. Despite a month-on-month decline in exports by 7.84 percent to $2.573 billion in February, the year-on-year analysis for the same month shows a robust increase of 17.54 percent compared to February 2023.

Imports in February 2024 rose to $4.285 billion, marking a 10.19 percent increase from January 2024 and an 8.89 percent increase from February 2023.

These figures represent a pivotal shift in Pakistan’s trade dynamics, indicating a strengthening economic position through enhanced export performance and managed import levels.

The reduction in the trade deficit is a positive sign for the country’s economy, potentially leading to more sustainable economic growth.

 

Previous article
Freelancers to get remittances without PayPal wallet: Umar Saif
Next article
IMF proposes overhaul of Pakistan’s tax system to increase revenue
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Exports surge by over 25% for the third consecutive month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's trade balance witnessed a significant improvement in February 2023-24, with a remarkable 18.2% narrowing compared to the corresponding month in the previous...

Rifts in Cabinet, Vested Interests, Arm Twisting | Inside the IMF directed gas price hike | Profit

Pakistan’s gem exports to China jump 47% in 2023

Oil rises almost 2% as markets await OPEC+ decision

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.