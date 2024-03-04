Sign inSubscribe
FBR clears outstanding refunds worth Rs65bn to exporters

Trade organisations and export-oriented sectors welcome the move by the newly elected prime minister 

By News Desk

On orders from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday cleared outstanding refunds totaling Rs 65 billion to exporters up until March 3, 2024.

The FBR said in a tweet on X, “On the directives of the Honorable Prime Minister Mr. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Federal Board of Revenue issues all verified outstanding refunds amounting to Rs 65 billion to exporters up till 03rd March 2024.”

Refunds issued to exporters will lead to better exports and an increase in the forex reserves of the country, the FBR said. 

Trade organisations and export-oriented sectors have welcomed the move by the newly elected prime minister saying that this initiative will lead to economic prosperity and the creation of more employment opportunities in the textile industry.

