Two Pakistani women achieve top spots in Forbes’ Middle East power list

Shaista Asif and Shazia Syed recognized among the most influential businesswomen of 2024

By News Desk

Two Pakistani women, Shaista Asif and Shazia Syed, have been named in Forbes’ list of the Middle East’s 100 Most Powerful Businesswomen for 2024. This accolade underscores their significant contributions and leadership in the region’s business sector. 

Shaista Asif, co-founder and Group CEO of PureHealth Holding ranks fourth on the list. Since establishing her healthcare network in 2006, Asif has been instrumental in its growth, culminating in her appointment as Group CEO in December 2023. 

Under her leadership, PureHealth Holding successfully launched an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in December 2023, raising $986 million. 

This IPO was notably oversubscribed, indicating strong investor confidence. Furthermore, PureHealth expanded its operations by acquiring Circle Health Group and Sheikh Shakbout Medical City, solidifying its position in the healthcare industry.

Shazia Syed, holding the ninth position on the Forbes list, serves as the General Manager of Unilever North Africa, Levant, and Iraq, in addition to her role as Arabia’s Senior Customer Development Lead. 

With a career that began as a management trainee at Unilever Pakistan in 1989, Syed’s experience spans various leadership roles, including CEO of Unilever Pakistan. Her board positions at United Bank Limited, Pukka Tea, and Pepsi Lipton highlight her broad influence in the business world.

Forbes’ inclusion of Asif and Syed in their prestigious list celebrates their achievements and the positive impact they have made in the Middle East’s business landscape, setting a benchmark for leadership and success in the region.

