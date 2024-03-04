IESCO charges 12707 power thieves with fines up to Rs540mn 

ISLAMABAD: Detection teams from the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) have apprehended 12,707 power pilferers and imposed fines totaling up to Rs 539.23 million in a crackdown against power theft from September 2023 to the end of February 2024.

According to IESCO, an anti-power theft campaign started on 7th September 2023, is successfully moving ahead in all operation circles of IESCO. Detection teams have full support from the government, the Ministry of Energy, the provincial administration, and the police.

IESCO Chief Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan said that during February 2024, a total of 311 power pilferers were apprehended by IESCO teams throughout the region, and a fine up to Rs 22.9 million was charged, while 28 electricity thieves were arrested by the police.

IESCO chief further added that from September 2023, detection teams have so far apprehended 12707 power pilferers during checking, and a total fine of Rs 539.23 million was charged against them.

He said that due to indiscriminate and nonstop activities, power theft cases and the company’s line losses decreased, and revenue has been increased. He intended for this commitment that this national campaign will continue and that there will be no compromise against power theft. He requested the customers to report power theft to the relevant sub-divisional officer (SDO) office or on the helpline number 118.

It is pertinent to mention that IESCO was declared the best company among the power distribution companies (DISCOs) in the country based on great performance.

NEPRA, in a report regarding the performance of electricity companies, said that IESCO has proved to be the best company in the power sector by achieving 100% targets. Apart from this, the NEPRA report also appreciated the performance of IESCO in the recovery of electricity dues from consumers.