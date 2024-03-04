KP Assembly approves budget exceeding Rs159bn for March expenses

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday granted approval for a budget exceeding Rs 159 billion to cover expenses in various provincial departments during March 2024.

The session, chaired by Speaker Babar Salim Swati, witnessed Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur proposing the amount under Article 125 of the Constitution to account for expenditures related to the functioning of different departments across the province.

During the assembly meeting, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party member Ahmad Kundi highlighted that every financial matter should be brought to the assembly according to the preventive rules and regulations. He emphasized that the current situation lacks a cabinet, meaning the approval of the bill from the assembly will be unconstitutional.

Opposition leader Dr Ibadullah remarked that if a task can be performed according to the Constitution, then why violate it. He suggested that if the government announces the names of two members for the cabinet on Monday, the government can be formed and the financial bill can be passed without any hurdle.

Member Assembly Zaher Shah, referring to Article 129 of the constitution said that the Chief Minister’s government is intact according to the constitution and he can pass budget from the assembly. Despite opposition objections, the speaker proceeded to present the motion for a vote, which was approved by a majority in the assembly.