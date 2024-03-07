CCP warns social media influencers, endorsers against deceptive marketing practices

ISLAMABAD: In a move to safeguard consumer rights and promote fair competition, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has issued a stark warning to influencers, content creators, and advertisers regarding deceptive marketing practices prevalent in modern advertising.

As details shared by CCP, in today’s digital age, influencer marketing has emerged as a powerful tool for brands to engage with their target audience. Leveraging the popularity and credibility of social media personalities, companies often seek endorsements to promote their products or services.

However, the CCP has raised concerns over the rising trend of false and misleading endorsements that can misguide consumers. This means that an influencer, with a heavy fan following, might endorse a product or a service that they do not fully understand, and end up becoming a means to promote a deceptive product.

Under Section 10 of the Competition Act, of 2010, deceptive marketing practices, including false endorsements, are strictly prohibited. The CCP has observed instances where influencers fail to disclose their material connections with the products or services they endorse. Whether an influencer is a genuine user, a paid performer, or affiliated with the brand, transparency in endorsements is essential to maintain consumer trust and promote fair competition.

Mr. Amir Jahangir, Chairman of CCP, emphasized the importance of vigilant consumerism, urging individuals to report any deceptive advertising practices to the Commission. “Consumers play a pivotal role in ensuring fair competition and protecting their rights. By remaining vigilant and reporting deceptive marketing practices, we can uphold the integrity of the marketplace,” he stated.

In light of these concerns, the CCP has issued comprehensive guidelines on deceptive marketing practices, outlining the obligations of endorsers and influencers. Failure to comply with these guidelines may result in strict penalties under the Competition Act, of 2010.

Acknowledging the potential of influencer marketing to enhance competition and consumer choice, the CCP remains committed to fostering a transparent and fair marketplace. By collaborating with stakeholders and enforcing stringent regulations, the Commission aims to curb deceptive marketing practices and uphold consumer rights.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the CCP reaffirms its dedication to promoting fair competition and protecting consumers from misleading advertising tactics. With concerted efforts from both regulators and industry players, a level playing field can be maintained, ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of marketing practices in Pakistan.