FIA probes unauthorised imports, operational anomalies in LPG sector

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into allegations of unauthorised imports and operational anomalies in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry, after request from the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

Dawn reported that the probe is being conducted under the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA) 2010 and the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), focusing on the Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGC) and senior executives of its subsidiary, SSGC LPG Ltd (SLL).

The inquiry was initiated after the SIFC, a prominent civil-military body, requested a thorough investigation based on complaints from individuals and LPG business stakeholders, alongside a report from an intelligence agency highlighting similar concerns.

The FIA has issued call-up notices to SLL executives for a meeting on March 12 and has requested cooperation from the petroleum division.

SSGC’s spokesperson acknowledged the receipt of notices from the FIA, which were based on issues raised by individuals and an LPG business association. He confirmed the company’s commitment to addressing the queries but refuted claims regarding the suspension of any executives, attributing them to misinformation.

The FIA’s communication underscored serious allegations against SSGC, SLL, and other entities regarding illegal LPG importation, mismanagement of foreign reserves, and corruption in the tendering process.

This investigation seeks to clarify the involvement of SSGC and SLL’s management in these activities and their impact on national economic interests.

To address recurring LPG shortages and price surges, the federal government previously directed SSGC and SNGPL to commence LPG imports, aiming to offer competitive prices to consumers. SSGC established SLL as a special purpose entity to facilitate prompt LPG procurement, aiming to challenge the dominance of private operators.

The investigation also explores alleged corrupt practices by SSGC, SSL, and other stakeholders, accused of creating obstacles for domestic LPG production to favor imports, leading to significant losses to the economy and promoting monopolistic and exploitative market conditions.

The FIA has requested detailed records from the petroleum division to aid in the investigation, emphasizing the need for swift action to address these concerns.