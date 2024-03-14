Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bulls return to trading floor as PSX gains over 1,000 points 

Market experts attribute the bullish trend to improved clarity on the political and economic fronts

By News Desk

Bulls made a powerful comeback to the trading floor at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index surging past the 65,000 level, by ending a short period of sell-off.

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note gaining over 500 points in the early hours of trading. The KSE-100 index further gained ground during intraday trading and closed at 65,064.26 level, up by 1,015.82 points or 1.59%. 

Market experts attributed today’s bullish trend to improved clarity on the political and economic fronts. Investors were anticipating a rate cut by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in its upcoming meeting on Monday.

The bullish sentiment was further bolstered by the commencement of discussions between Pakistani officials and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the second review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

The trading session saw heightened activity, particularly in the automobile and refinery sectors, with cement and food industries also drawing considerable attention. 

The all-share index’s volume expanded to 315.24 million shares, up from 252.75 million in the previous session, while the market’s value rose to Rs10.48 billion from Rs9.24 billion.

Previous article
Govt forms committee to trim expenditures, pension bill
Next article
SBP-held forex reserves rise $17mn to $7.91bn 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.