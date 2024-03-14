Sign inSubscribe
SBP-held forex reserves rise $17mn to $7.91bn 

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves stand at $13.151 billion

By News Desk

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recorded an increase in its reserves by $17 million, reaching a total of $7,912.9 million for the week ended on March 8, 2024. 

According to the data released by the SBP, this increment of $17 million contributed to the country’s total liquid foreign reserves, which stood at $13.151 billion. 

The foreign reserves are divided between the reserves held by the SBP, amounting to $7,912.9 million, and the net foreign reserves held by commercial banks, which total $5,238.4 million. 

