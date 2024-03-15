CDWP approves major energy, water projects worth Rs7.87bn  

The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Friday approved two development projects in the energy and physical planning & housing sectors, totaling Rs7.87 billion.

According to the Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiative, these projects were sanctioned after comprehensive discussions.

The energy sector project, “Construction of 220kV Transmission Line (28km) and 2nd Circuit Stringing of 132kV Transmission Line from Jiwani to Gwadar (94km) Revised,” has been allocated Rs4.54 billion.

This initiative, to be funded through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), aims to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and enhance the power sector’s commercial viability.

It includes the construction of grid stations and associated infrastructure such as a 132kV grid station at Jiwani and upgrades to the existing transmission line between Jiwani and Gwadar.

In the physical planning & housing sector, the “Gravity Based Safe Drinking Water Supply System in Havelian Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” project was approved with a budget of Rs3.336 billion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), contributing a grant of $12 million, are funding this project.

Its objectives include land acquisition, design and construction of the water supply system, procurement of operational equipment, and capacity building for system management and policy development.