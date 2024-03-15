Abdul Qayoom appointed as new CEO of Engro Polymer & Chemicals  

Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, announced on Friday the appointment of Mr Abdul Qayoom as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

His new role will be effective from April 1, 2024.

“Board of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited has approved the appointment of Mr. Abdul Qayoom as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from April 01, 2024, for the remainder of the term which will expire on the date of the next Board elections i.e. April 23, 2026,” the company said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

As per the disclosure made by the company on March 08, 2024, the existing CEO, Mr. Jahangir Piracha, has resigned from the position and shall continue to perform his duties till March 31, 2024, after which Mr. Abdul Qayoom will take the role as the new CEO, read the notice.

Earlier on March 8, Jahangir Piracha opted for early retirement from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) and tendered his resignation.