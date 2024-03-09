Jahangir Piracha appointed as CEO of FFC

Jahangir Piracha has been appointed as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) in place of Mr Sarfaraz Ahmed Rehman.

His new appointment will be effective from April 01, 2024 after Rehman’s step down from the office of CEO of FFC on March 31, 2024.

Earlier on Friday, Jahangir Piracha opted for early retirement from the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) and tendered his resignation.

EPCL, a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, disclosed this information in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The notice stated, “Jahangir Piracha, CEO of EPCL, has opted for early retirement and consequently submitted his resignation.” It further mentioned that Jahangir will continue to oversee the company’s affairs as CEO until March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors will proceed to appoint a new CEO in due course.

Expressing gratitude, the company acknowledged Jahangir Piracha’s significant contributions to EPCL’s growth and success. His leadership and dedication have been instrumental in driving the company towards notable achievements, the notice highlighted.

Prior to his tenure at EPCL, Jahangir Piracha held the position of CEO at Engro Vopak Terminal Limited and Engro Elengy Terminal Limited since March 2017. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Engro Powergen Qadirpur Limited.

Before joining Engro, Jahangir worked for ICI Pakistan Ltd. His extensive experience encompasses roles such as Vice President – Manufacturing, and General Manager Human Resource & Corporate Services at Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd.